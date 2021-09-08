Pfizer Paid the Largest Criminal Fine in U.S. History—Lawsuit Details

Market Realist

Getting full approval from the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine is a big deal for Pfizer. The FDA-stamp of approval is a critical step in getting a drug to the market. If a pharmaceutical company starts promoting a drug for something that the FDA hasn’t okayed, it can get in big trouble.

In 2009, Pfizer agreed to pay $2.3 billion in a criminal and civil liability lawsuit stemming from the illegal promotion of certain drugs. At the time, it was the largest healthcare fraud settlement in history.

In 2012, healthcare giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) agreed to pay $3 billion in criminal and civil charges for the unlawful promotion of drugs likePaxil and Wellbutrin for uses that weren’t FDA approved. However, Pfizer still holds the record for receiving the largest criminal fine in history.