Pfizer recalls brand name, generic blood pressure medications for carcinogen content

Yahoo News

Eleven lots of blood pressure medication quinapril and quinapril HCI/hydrochlorothiazide made by Pfizer and sold under a brand name and distributed as authorized generics have been recalled.

Here’s what you need to know:

Exactly what hypertension drugs are recalled?

Six lots of Accuretic, the brand name for quinapril HCI/hydrochlorothiazide; four lots of generic quinapril HCI/hydrochlorothiazide; and one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. All lots are in 90-count bottles.

▪ Accuretic, 10/12.5 mg strength, lot Nos. FH5379, expiration 08/2024, and EA6686, expiration 04/2022.

▪ Accuretic, 20/12.5 mg strength, lot Nos. FD5381, expiration 08/2024; EA6665, expiration 04/2022; and CN0640, expiration 04/2022.

▪ Accuretic, 20/25 mg strength, lot No. ET6974, expiration 02/2023.

▪ Quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, 20/25 mg strength, lot No. FE3714, expiration date 02/2023.

▪ Quinapril HCI/hydrochlorothiazide tablets, 20/12.5 mg strength, lot Nos. DN6931, ED3904, ED3905, all expiration date 03/2023.

▪ Quinapril HCI/hydrochlorothiazide tablets, 20/25 mg strength, lot No. DP3414.

Why are these blood pressure drugs being recalled?

Their nitrosamine, N-nitroso-quinapril, is above the FDA’s accepted daily intake level.

While Pfizer’s recall notice notes nitrosamine is common in water and foods, it also admits, “These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time.”

What should you do now?

First off, relax. Having the recalled tablets doesn’t mean you’re getting cancer tomorrow, next week or next month. But, they are being recalled, so it’s a good idea to stop taking them and consult with your healthcare provider on another treatment.

If you’re a consumer/patient taking them, call Sedgwick at 888-843-0247, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time. Sedgwick will tell you how to return your tablets for a refund. If you have the recalled tablets as a distributor or wholesaler, call your customers to recall the tablets from them, then call Sedgwick to arrange the return.

If this or any drug causes a problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088. Only then do you notify the drug company.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/pfizer-recalls-brand-name-generic-204611654.html