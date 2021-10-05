Posted: October 5, 2021 Categories: Videos Pfizer Scientists: ‘Your [COVID] Antibodies Are Better Than The [Pfizer] Vaccination.’ Project Veritas Oct 4, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Pfizer Scientists: ‘Your [COVID] Antibodies Are Better Than The [Pfizer] Vaccination.’”
Want to know what the problem with natural immunity is?
It’s Free!
And doesn’t demand compliance. 🙂
Everyone has natural immunity to that which does not exist. It is the biological agent being called a vaccine that we are not immune to.