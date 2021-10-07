Posted: October 6, 2021 Categories: Videos Pfizer Whistleblower LEAKS Execs Emails EXPOSING Suppression of Covid Vax Info From Public Project Veritas Oct 6, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Pfizer Whistleblower LEAKS Execs Emails EXPOSING Suppression of Covid Vax Info From Public”
Well, I guess now we know why Joey and company are obsessed with passing a bill to make abortion legal. Where else is Big Pharma gonna get an abundance of fetal tissue cheaply and legally for all of their jabs. The plot thickens….
In other news, I hear Tuesday is Soylent Green Day….
Unfrigginbelievable…..
For anyone wanting to research further, here’s an article on vaccines and the use of aborted fetal tissue.
https://www.hli.org/resources/aborted-fetal-tissue-in-vaccines/