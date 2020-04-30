PHARMA CASH GRAB: President Trump Announces ‘Operation Warp Speed’ to Give Big Pharma BILLIONS to Ready a Vaccine by Year’s End

Big League Politics – by Shane Trejo

President Donald Trump has launched “Operation Warp Speed” to funnel resources toward Big Pharma for the purposes of creating a vaccine shot that will be ready for mass distribution throughout the country by the end of the year.

The White House is calling this a Manhattan Project-style project that aims to get vaccines into as many people as quickly as possible, in a move that must have technocratic oligarch Bill Gates grinning ear-to-ear.

“Operation Warp Speed is clearly another extension of President Trump’s bold leadership and unwillingness to accept ‘business as usual’ approaches to addressing the COVID-19 crisis,” said Michael Caputo, who works as assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The project is expected to cost the U.S. taxpayer billions of dollars, with much of that money going into the coffers of Big Pharma, and they hope to have 100 million doses ready by the end of the year. It is unclear if these vaccines would even improve the public health, as the government’s own data shows that regular influenza vaccines are only effective 40 percent of the time.

The Trump administration is working along with disgraced globalist organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) in using the coronavirus pandemic for a vaccine push.

“We are scientists, physicians, funders and manufacturers who have come together as part of an international collaboration, coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO), to help speed the availability of a vaccine against COVID-19,” dozens of so-called experts declared in a WHO press release.

“While a vaccine for general use takes time to develop, a vaccine may ultimately be instrumental in controlling this worldwide pandemic… We will continue efforts to strengthen the unprecedented worldwide collaboration, cooperation and sharing of data already underway. We believe these efforts will help reduce inefficiencies and duplication of effort, and we will work tenaciously to increase the likelihood that one or more safe and effective vaccines will soon be made available to all,” they added.

Although the Trump administration is pushing vaccines on the masses, they still oppose Gates’ proposed mark-of-the-beast tracking system:

The Trump administration has come out against a proposed digital tracking system that could tell authorities about an individual’s vaccination history. The Orwellian measure has been proposed by technocratic oligarch Bill Gates, who is attempting to exploit the coronavirus pandemic to inch closer toward mandatory vaccinations. “Eventually we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it,” Gates said during an “Ask Me Anything” appearance on Reddit about the coronavirus. Attorney General Bill Barr is skeptical of Gates’ idea to tag people with these mark-of-the-beast implants. He said he is concerned about “the tracking of people and so forth, generally, especially going forward over a long period of time.” Barr also said that he is “very concerned about the slippery slope in terms of continuing encroachments on personal liberty.”

The Trump administration is clearly listening to Big Pharma and the deep state “experts” when it comes to coronavirus response.

Big League Politics