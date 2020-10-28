Philadelphia ATMs Blown Up Outside Dalessandro’s Steaks In Roxborough, Germantown East Train Station In Chestnut Hill

CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Vandals targeted more ATMs overnight. An ATM outside Dalessandro’s Steaks was blown up. That’s on Henry Avenue and Wendover Street in Roxborough.

Shortly after, another ATM at the Germantown East Train Station in Chestnut Hill was also blown up and left badly damaged.

It’s unclear if vandals got the cash box in either incident.

Early Monday morning, another ATM was targeted in West Philadelphia. The blast happened outside of Sammy’s Sports Bar at 50th and Market Streets, around 1 a.m. Monday.

CBS Philly