Pic and videos of my local Walmart in Mckinney, TX

Hey all, this is what the toilet paper and bread aisle at my local Walmart looked like the other day. The egg, cheese, milk, meat and frozen food aisles and medicine looked pretty much the same.

I even noticed this strange looking robot thing that I’ve never seen before. Had the name Robi on it. Not sure if it was a cleaning robot or some spy robot. Wasn’t sure if it was going to lash out and taze me if I looked at it the wrong way. lol

