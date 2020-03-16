Hey all, this is what the toilet paper and bread aisle at my local Walmart looked like the other day. The egg, cheese, milk, meat and frozen food aisles and medicine looked pretty much the same.
I even noticed this strange looking robot thing that I’ve never seen before. Had the name Robi on it. Not sure if it was a cleaning robot or some spy robot. Wasn’t sure if it was going to lash out and taze me if I looked at it the wrong way. lol
8 thoughts on “Pic and videos of my local Walmart in Mckinney, TX”
The TP aisle at the WM here is completely empty, as the disinfectant aisle is too.
The local HEB is rationing water and TP, and the eggs were gone, and the meat dept. very depleted.
Wow, those are horrible images. What 3rd world socialist utopia is that? WHAAAT??? The US? You don’t say!
This all happens in minutes, very fast..
That is the reason for Walmart cutting their store hours… which should tell you it is only going to get worse before it gets worse
I think I figured out why they put Robi the kneecap shooting robot in that aisle.
He’s protecting the juice.
Also, this past Sat. we saw what looks to be the same robot, floor sweeper, then wash, and dry, going up and down the aisles. I asked an associate and they said they’ve had it for about 3 weeks now.
can it take over for toilet paper? 🙂
Only if you squirt WD 40 in its trunk.