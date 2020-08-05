Posted: August 5, 2020 Categories: Videos Pickup plows through protester crowd, drags motorcycle KOIN 6 Aug 4, 2020 A pickup plowed through a fence erected by protesters near the Portland Police Association and pushed a motorcycle up the road during the 68th night of protests. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
4 thoughts on “Pickup plows through protester crowd, drags motorcycle”
Hahahaha
Yeah that’s about right
A rich comment section to because there is ZERO sympathy to be found for the commies.
Either that or get dragged out of truck and be killed, FK EM, driver had every right to plow through them as required, you block me, I run your ass over and while not wearing a mask, FK YOU, new ball game people..
You block me, your dead.. i could care FKG less, your choice..
yup, from where i come from Vehicles belong on roads , not people or rioters
in my state there are signs saying no pedestrians on the highway
maybe their mom didnt teach them not to play on the roads?…they still living in her basement , maybe they should check with her before they do something stupid and life altering ?