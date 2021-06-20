Pilot details how he nearly blacked out whilst flying and is no longer fit to fly due to adverse reaction to the Covid Vaccine

The Daily Expose

Rumours are circulating that the Covid-19 vaccines are to blame for the recent deaths of four British Airways pilots within days of each other. A rumour based on the fact pilots are subjected to strict medical tests annually in order to be passed as fit to fly, meaning the death of a single pilot due to natural causes in a single year is extremely rare, let alone four within days of each other.

British Airways have confirmed the authenticity of four condolence books shown in the above image that is flying round social media. They said four company pilots had recently passed away and “our thoughts are with their family and friends,”.

Everybody knows that there is an increased chance of suffering a blood clot when flying, and everyone will know by now that there is an increased risk of suffering blood clots associated with low platelets due to the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine. It’s not hard to put 2 and 2 together and come up with 4 as to why four pilots within the same company have died within quick succession of each other.

Even insurance companies refuse to cover blood clots that occur after flying if the person has had the Covid vaccine, as one person found out when they questioned Bupa, a health insurance provider.

Do we have concrete evidence the Covid vaccine is to blame for the deaths of four British Airways pilots? No. But we do have evidence of a pilot who can no longer fly due to the Pfizer mRNA jab.

According to VAERS, the US version of the UK’s Yellow Card scheme, a 33-year-old pilot almost blacked out whilst flying due to an adverse reaction to the Pfizer Covid jab, an adverse reaction which has seemingly changed his life for the foreseeable future.

Daily Expose