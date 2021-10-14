Pilots Issue Warning Against Vaxx Mandates: “We have all the Control – Aircraft Will Stop Moving”





HealthImpactNews Published October 13, 2021

Pilot Joshua Yoder, who is the co-founder of the U.S. Freedom Flyers that recently produced a video that we published, appeared as a guest on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox this week.

He made sure to explain that he and his group would never endorse a strike or “sick out” as he knows that this is illegal.

Here is what he did say on national TV:

“As we know the transportation sector is the heart and soul of this country. And it’s a very delicate system. If there’s a disruption in one part of the system, it has a catastrophic effect among the rest of the system, which is going to affect commerce, it’s going to affect trade, and ultimately it is going to affect the economy.

If you have flights reduced by 30% because 30% of the pilots are fired because they won’t take the vaccine, this is going to affect how your goods get here from overseas, how they’re distributed to the stores.

We have all the control. And the control comes from a simple word. And that’s “no.” We just don’t need to comply.

I think you will see massive disruptions in the supply chain and in your travel, if we just stand up and say “no.”

If these companies fire us, and they fire 30% of the workforce, aircraft are going to stop moving. And it’s going to affect you.

It’s going to affect your air travel, and its going to affect the economy.”

Another commercial airline pilot, who was only identified as “David in Orange County,” called into the American Journal show on Infowars.com this week.

He addressed the issue of flying with pilots who have taken the COVID-19 shot, and their increased risks for blood clots.