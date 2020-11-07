Pittsburgh Police In Riot Gear Arrive At ‘Stop The Steal’ Rally Where An Anti-Trump Group Has Also Gathered


CBS Pittsburgh
Nov 6, 2020
A rally filled with Trump supporters quickly turned heated outside the City-County Building this afternoon when another group showed up in opposition; KDKA’s Amy Wadas reports.

