Posted: November 7, 2020 Categories: Videos Pittsburgh Police In Riot Gear Arrive At 'Stop The Steal' Rally Where An Anti-Trump Group Has Also Gathered CBS Pittsburgh Nov 6, 2020 A rally filled with Trump supporters quickly turned heated outside the City-County Building this afternoon when another group showed up in opposition; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
One thought on “Pittsburgh Police In Riot Gear Arrive At ‘Stop The Steal’ Rally Where An Anti-Trump Group Has Also Gathered”
A lot of corporate goons out there. Disgusting!!