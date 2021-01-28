Plan: Radicalize the American People…

Abel Danger

Editor’s note: We posted some material about retired General McCrystal (McCrystal is fully plugged into Israel and is likely where he is getting his ideas) suggesting that Trump supporters (MAGA) should be looked at as “domestic terrorists” and a “new war on terrorism” be opened up on Americans who supported Trump. What readers should probably consider is not supporting any politician or “leader” at this point; because as America’s industrial and technological base is being transferred to Israel like with Intel, the global elitist bankers firmly in control who are shifting economic and financial power to Israel and China, will work to create political confrontation and violence in America by radicalizing Americans. Biden’s Bolshevik handlers have already moved to allow China into America’s electrical power grid. The radicalization of Americans will come through the media (intelligence and counter intelligence like Fox News) and Big Tech’s control over social media. It was initiated in Washington on January 6.

This cynical manipulation of the American people into political confrontation is meant to further divide, isolate and distract them. Extremism is going to be heavily promoted by the oligarch class who run America, so you need to be aware of this if you decide to get “radical” in your personal approach to America’s present circumstances. The same thing that was done to destroy pan-Arabism by weaponizing Islam is going to be done to the American people by radicalizing them. This isn’t about politics, about the political divide between the left and the right and the ideological abyss between conservative and liberal. This is about raw power, greed and money with factions including inside the Pentagon where the temporarily appointed acting Secretary of Defense (November 9, 2020 to January 20, 2021) Christopher Miller, referred to the Pentagon as: “ This fucking place is rotten. It’s rotten .”

There is no way of telling who inside the Pentagon including civilian leadership with access to a trillion dollar yearly budget are aligned with Israel . It operates in a veil of irresponsible bureaucratic hideous secrecy with programs being compartmentalized with likely private intelligence operations inside the Pentagon gutting the place out. Much of it in favor of Israel including the $10 billion Pentagon cloud computing contract with Microsoft. Microsoft is all done out of Israel including Microsoft’s R&D. You will observe with concern that nowhere in this material by Glenn Greenwald does he mention Israel. Greenwald has an image of the Department of Homeland Security’s reference “If you see something say something” used in his article.

27 January 2021: Homeland Security Department issues national terrorism alert, amid concerns of domestic extremists News update for

If you are a savvy thinking aware American and you comprehend fully the tactics going on here, you will already know that the FBI, the DoHS and likely the CIA as well as private intelligence networks are being directed by oligarchs connected to some of the most powerful banking institutions will be working to radicalize Americans. These intelligence agency operatives are highly skilled in the dark arts of psychological warfare, assassinations, tactics and operations going back to Camp X in Canada.

Researchers at Fordham Law School discovered that “EVERY SINGLE ONE of the 138 terrorist incidents recorded in the USA between 2001-2012 involved FBI informants who played leading roles in planning out, supplying weapons, instructions and even recruiting Islamic terrorists to carry out terrorist acts on U.S. soil.” The FBI is a commercial militia, and as such isn’t organized to investigate and arrest criminals under some bullshit concept of “protecting Americans.” The FBI is organized to protect the financial and economic interests of the oligarch class and their financial/banking infrastructure. The point is, if the elite power structure who own America call for a “domestic war on terrorism,” it follows that a terrorist base will have to be created. McChrystal says “this is now happening in America.” Don’t let it happen.