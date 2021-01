Plandemic Indoctrination Documentary (full)





Wardo Rants

January 5th, 2021.

From The Rockefeller Foundation’s (A FICTIONAL SCENERIO – LOCK STEP – PUBLISHED 2010) To Event 201: A war game exercise of the exact events we have seen transpire over the past year, 5 months prior to this PLANDEMIC rolling out. (LOCKDOWNS, Shutting down all means of sustaining yourself and your family, Shutting all means of production including and especially food,)