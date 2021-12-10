Planet Lockdown Part 2 — The Financial Control System

The “Planet Lockdown Part 2” interview above features finance guru Catherine Austin Fitts, founder of the Solari Report. (To get a taste of what you’ll find in the Solaris Report, you can download this previous 2020 issue.) You many think you previously saw this but most likely it was Part 1.

Fitts has spent decades exposing corruption and fraud, both within the banking industry and government, and corruption and fraud are driving forces in the COVID pandemic as well. She got her start on Wall Street, where she had a successful career for over a decade.

In 1989, she became the assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the Bush administration. After 18 months, she resigned, but while there, she discovered how technology could make the financing of neighborhoods more productive.

“Government money was destroying neighborhoods, not helping them,” she says, but private entrepreneurs could take this new technology and finance privately. To that end, Fitts started an investment bank and broker dealer named Hamilton Securities Group.

A couple of years later, they were hired by the federal housing administration to be the lead financial adviser, which gave Fitts access to “incredibly rich databases about how the real estate, land and a lot of the mortgage financing and home building works in America’s 3,100 counties.” Fitts continues:

“Then I entered a period where I litigated with the federal government for 11 years. The Department of Justice seized all the databases and all the software tools, and I litigated with the federal government. That’s [what] forced me to really dive into how the control systems were working.

When I was in Wall Street, I saw how the financial control systems worked, but since so much is rigged through the central bank and through government, it gave me a chance to really see how government worked on the covert side, and how that related to Wall Street and Washington.”

Our Retirement Funds Have Been Looted

In 1998, trillions of dollars started to get sucked out of the U.S. government, Fitts says. In essence, it was “a coup d’etat by financial means.” She realized then the extent to which our government was siphoning — stealing — the money. “They were stealing everybody’s retirement,” Fitts says.

“Everybody’s going to retire in 20 or 30 years, but they were going to steal the money up front. So, by the time we got to where we are now, the money would be gone and they could turn to everybody and say, ‘Well, we can’t really afford your retirement.’”

On Wall Street, you have markets and monetary policy run by the central banks, and then you have the electorate, which influences fiscal policy and the government. So, it’s a dual pillar system. Markets are managed centrally. So, central banks, which control monetary policy, can simply print money, and the military then makes sure the money is taken up, which keeps everything liquid. Fitts explains:

“The economic equation is: Can you make more money from printing than you have to spend on the military and making the system go? I’ll give you an example. In the 1980s, we had a period of tremendous monetary expansion. In the last year of the decade, in ‘89, there was a huge fight in the Doolan partnership [Furey, Doolan & Abell LLP] about how much money should be paid to the traders for bonuses.

I had a wonderful partner who did a study, showing that … if instead of having traders in the seats, we’d had chimpanzees, we would’ve made more money. It was very interesting because you’d go out to the Hamptons on the weekends and you’d … hear everybody talking about making fantastic amounts of money because they were brilliant and geniuses and smart and clever.

But it wasn’t [because of their smarts]. It was just simply the monetary policy floating the boats … A lot of the money comes from economic warfare. So, [when] you pump up the dollar, you’re moving money out of the U.S. government. As we’re coming through this big change of globalization, you loan massive amounts of dollars.

And then all of a sudden you pull all the loans. You throw them into a dead-end trap. You pull the money and then they get a crash. Now your dollar is high. So, you go and buy up everything on the cheap.

The governance structure that existed before the financial coup was basically: You have the central banks running monetary policy, and then you have the sovereign government running fiscal policy. The citizens pay taxes to the sovereign government, and they elect representatives who have something say about how that fiscal money gets [divided] up.

Then you have private central bankers and private interests who control monetary policy and are relatively independent of the fiscal. What we’ve seen [is that] … the less the government has information sovereignty and financial sovereignty, the more dependent it is on the central bankers.

So, as the government have levered up with debt and lost their informational and financial sovereignty — part of this is what’s happened with digital technology — the central bankers have gotten more and more powerful.

Since fiscal [year] 1998, we’ve had what I call the financial coup d’etat. So, in the United States, up to $100 trillion have been moved out. Dr. Skidmore and I did a study, and as of 2015, the number was $21 trillion …

At that exact time, we had $20 trillion of debt. So, there was more money disappearing than there was debt. [So, they were taking that] money out. That’s the financial coup. Now that the money is out, you can collapse the government.”

Why Central Bankers Are Intentionally Collapsing Government

Importantly, Fitts stresses that government doesn’t have the power to make illegal transactions. The central banks — which are privately owned — must be involved in order for that to occur. The private banks “are doing it for them,” Fitts explains.

“So, we’ve now reached the point where the central banks are moving in and basically taking control of fiscal policy as well,” she says. “And this is why there’s such a big debate about election fraud.

Essentially the computer systems are controls for the elections, and essentially, the citizens or taxpayers have lost any say. If you look at polls over the last 10 years, the citizens want the country to go to the right, and Congress votes to go to the left. That’s because increasingly these people are controlled and dependent on what the central bankers want.

There’s a great interview that Chuck Schumer, the senator from New York did at the beginning of the Trump administration, where he basically said that if Trump thinks he’s going to contradict or defy the CIA, he’s dreaming; they have 50 ways from Sunday to get you. And traditionally, if you look at the U.S. intelligence agencies, they basically worked for the central bankers.

So, what’s happening is we’re watching a reengineering of this fiscal line. You’re basically looking at the central bankers moving to put into place a system that will allow them to extract tax without representation. That’s the trick, financially. How do you force the citizens to pay taxes with no representation?

Of course, they’re using the pandemic to roll in the system that will make it possible for them to achieve that. Naomi Wolf has done a very good job of describing this, and she said, ‘Vaccine passports are the end of human liberty in the west.’

She’s right, because ultimately, what it’s going to evolve into is a financial transaction system where, if you don’t behave, the central banks can take money right out of your account. They can stop you from transacting.”

An example Fitts gives is, say the central bankers (read totalitarian rulers of the whole world) don’t want you to be able to travel. They want you to stay put where you are. They can easily accomplish this, in this planned system, by programming your electric car such that it cannot operate past that five-mile boundary line.

They will also have full control over the function of money in this system, meaning they can decide what you are allowed to spend your money on. They could decide they don’t want you to have fresh food, so you can only use the central bank digital currency for processed food.

We’ve Been Lured to Create Our Own Prison

The central bankers are nothing if not clever when it comes to prototyping. They don’t do anything without first running many tests to see what will work best. But they don’t just hire top experts. No, instead, they persuade the top developers that they can make a ton of money by developing these prototypes. They make it fun and innovative, allowing skilled people to come up with the ideas.

Once a successful prototype has been identified, they then build their own version of that. In the case of cryptocurrencies, their version is a central bank digital currency under centralized control. Another part of the complete system is the smart grid, which was prototyped, developed and rolled out in recent years. The smart grid is, of course, a requirement for the surveillance apparatus that is at the heart of it all.

While all of these things, cryptocurrencies, the smart grid, artificial intelligence technologies and the like, are marketed as a way to make us all freer, the intended result is a global prison system where no one is free. The good news here is that they must get the general population to build their own prisons. The answer then, is that once you see how it’s done, you can just stop. Stop building the prison walls. Stop building and contributing to the surveillance grid.

This could mean quitting your job if you work for a company that is involved in developing and building technologies intended for this control grid. But even if you don’t actually perform work that helps build it, you are still participating in the control grid structure by using surveillance tools like Facebook and Google.

By allowing smart meters to be installed in your home, by buying and using AI-based technologies and “smart” technologies, by allowing GPS tracking on your phone and so on. If you don’t want to contribute to building this global prison, you have to actually take action and change how and who you do business with.

“If you look at a lot of the financial fraud over the last 20 years in the United States, the leader of that financial fraud in many cases was JP Morgan Chase. Yet statistics show that 50% of Americans bank or have credit cards or other relationships with JP Morgan Chase.

In 1998, when I first realized what was happening with the mortgage fraud and JP Morgan Chase was at the heart of it, I was writing a check on a JP Morgan Chase banking account. And I said, ‘Why am I banking [with JP Morgan]? Why am I allowing my funds to be used as deposits to engineer financial fraud? I’ve got to come clean.’

Forget about protesting. If tomorrow, everybody woke up and said, ‘You know, I’m not going to bank with the New York fed member banks,’ the change would be dramatic, because if you look at where we’re banking and who we’re working for and who we’re associating with, we’re helping them do this.

Remember this is an all-digital system. One aspect of this is currency, but the other is a one-way mirror where you have 24/7 surveillance and data. So not only can I watch you 24/7 and collect data from your body, from your mind, from your activities, but then I can stop you from moving around spatially, or I can turn off your ability to transact.”

The Control System and Transaction System Are One

As noted by Fitts, the system being built is both a control system and a transaction system. The transaction system, however, is not based on what we consider a real currency. It’s actually the end of currencies, because in this system, you can never take the currency out of the bank and put it in your pocket. You can only conduct transactions that are validated and approved through and by the central bank.

Remember, the 24/7 surveillance system “can literally get the human race to be connected to the cloud, to the AI, the software and the robots,” Fitts says. “We’re talking about connecting the human race to a cloud where they teach the AI, the software and the robots, how to do their jobs.” In short, we are actively engineering a future where we, humans, have been largely eliminated from the workplace.

Those who remain will be integrated with robotics. “In other words, whether I have a human do that job, or whether I have a robot do that job, I can manage them in the same system if I can have them all hooked up to the cloud and communicating with each other.”

Basically, what we’re looking at is transhumanism, and we’re quite literally dehumanizing ourselves. This system will also do away with markets, because what we think of as markets will be micromanaged and optimized through artificial intelligence and software.

What Do You Want?

Knowing this, the options become rather simple. As noted by Fitts, we can have a human civilization, or we can have an inhuman civilization. We can have a financial system where private monopoly controls the printing of money, or we can have a decentralized system.

I agree with Fitts, who states that the world she wants to live in is where the financial printing press has been decentralized, and where we are committed to human civilization — not a transhumanist one run by technocrats. As crazy as this transhuman technocratic future may sound to the everyday person, it’s clear the technocrats believe their system can work.

“I think they believe it can work because of the one-way mirror,” Fitts says. “[Let’s say] you have a one-way year where you have 100% access to the data, 24/7, of all the people on this side of the mirror.

Remember, once you engineer all this secret money in taxation without representation, they [the people] can’t see behind the mirror. The thing that punches a hole in the mirror is transparency about government money, and no taxation without representation.”

Creating a Breakaway Civilization

This is why the central bank takeover of the sovereign governments is so important, because this takeover allows them to create a system in which the two sides of the mirror are two entirely separate civilizations. Those behind the mirror — you and I — cannot see what the technocrats are doing on the other side, while they can see every last thing we do and say. “You’re literally talking about a parallel universe,” Fitts says.

Those behind the mirror, the technocratic rulers, do not obey any law that applies to those of us on the other side of the mirror. They are not subject to the law. They have complete immunity from prosecution.

“They can engage in systematic violation of what you and I think of as the law, with impunity,” Fitts says. “And if you look at how much money has been moved out in the financial coup, they can literally become a parallel civilization.”

They’re Trying to Sell You on Being a Serf

The vaccine passport is clearly the tool of choice for the authoritarian globalists’ plan to deprive you and your family of your freedom and personal liberties. This financial coup is 20 years in the making. They voted on the “direct reset” plan (aka The Great Reset), they wrote the plan, and have been implementing that plan, year by year, step by step.

We’re now in the end game, Fitts says, where they need to consolidate everything. Now, with their vote for The Great Reset, the central bankers made the decision to put 500 million people out of work over the next year alone.

“That’s the equivalent of dropping several nuclear bombs around the world. That’s financial warfare, and they made it intentionally,” Fitts says. “They made it knowingly. It was a plan. And what is very important to understand, when you think about this pandemic, is people are not dying from magic viruses.

People are dying from tyranny, they’re dying from a great poisoning. That’s part of that tyranny, but our problem, and the thing we need to be afraid of, is tyranny. Because the tyranny needs, and is about to get much, much worse.

It’s the passports and that system of central bank digital control that will give them the ability to do that. The world economic forum calls it The Great Reset, which is kind of the marketing … The World Economic Forum guys make it interesting and fashionable [to say] ‘In 2030, you own nothing, and you’re happy.’

Now, what I hear is ‘It’s 2030, the direct reset has stolen all your money, taken all your assets, and they’ve got your mind-controlled.’ The Great Reset is to sell people on a vision of a world where the average person has a much smaller command on resources and assets, and is subject to complete central control.

Part of what you’re dealing with is that human beings crave coherence. And so, if you can put them in a state of incoherence, they will literally do anything they can to get back to coherence. It’s a torture mechanism. If you study torture, it’s a typical torture tactic …

That’s why you see all these people saying, ‘If you just accept the passports, you’ll be free. Or if you get the vaccination, you’ll be free. They have spent a fortune since World War II on figuring out how to use digital technology, telecommunications and media to implement mind control much more economically and much more broadly. And one of the things I think they’re very enthusiastic about how well it has worked.”

Watch the Financial Transactions

When will it stop working? When enough of us can see what they’re doing. For example, it’s important to realize that, during this pandemic, people have been bought out of the labor market with federal assistance that pays them more than they were making while working.

This strategy has severely impeded small businesses from getting the labor they need to keep going, and according to Fitts, this is all part of the plan to bankrupt all small businesses.

Of course, the next step will be to require the COVID jab for anyone who wants to collect unemployment or other financial assistance, as the vaccine passport is combined and integrated with the new all-digital central bank transaction system. Step by step, everyone is being herded into the new control system. But remember, we can stop it, because we’re doing it to ourselves.

The problem is, ending tyranny almost always requires some kind of sacrifice. End tyranny is rarely a comfortable or profitable venture. That said, there are countless ways to fight back.

Prayer War Room and Other Suggestions

Fitts tells the story of a woman fighting corruption in her hometown. She was scared because taking it to the next level would require her to go public, and she was a very private person. Fitts suggested she watch the film “War Room,” a Christian movie about prayer. “Start a war room and just fight them through prayer,” Fitts told her. Apparently, it worked wonders.

“So, there are many different ways to fight, and you could fight in a way that’s comfortable. Some people organize, some people are bringing lawsuits. Some people are lobbying. Some people are moving and going to another jurisdiction. Some people are pulling their money out of JP Morgan Chase.

There are many different ways to do it. If you’re working for a big bank or big corporation, start working on building the skills and the resources and the wherewithal you need to start something yourself. Start learning. It’s called DIY — do it yourself.

Start looking at your financial picture and figuring out … how you can collapse your income statement and your balance sheet to something which is much more resilient, locally, and doing it yourself.

We don’t need to get mortgaged up and get dependent on the system. The third thing is, for God’s sakes, go out and get yourself a great bank. Particularly if you’re in the United States, there are lots of great banks and great bankers … who also don’t want the central bankers controlling everything.

I know a lot of community bank presidents who don’t want to be controlled by the New York Fed … So, the first thing you need to do is swing your money out of — if you’re invested in the New York fed member banks, or in the big corporations that are running government this way — swing your money out of those stocks and start investing in building a local food system.

Who’s your farmer, who’s your rancher? Where are you going to get high-quality fresh food? There is tremendous opportunity to build out the local, fresh food systems. If you take the time and have patience, there are very good investments to be had there.

[Next, know] who’s your sheriff. The entire enforcement within a county area is controlled by the sheriff [in the U.S.], and in most counties, the sheriff is elected. Not all but most. The feds cannot come in and do an enforcement action unless the sheriff allows it to occur.

[Why should you] care about who your state legislators are? Because the state legislators have the power to say no to the federal government, particularly if you’re not willing to escrow your taxes and get into this taxation without representation.

So, go through your financial statement and your balance sheet and get the bad guys out of your money and start supporting the local guys who are willing to support the rule of law …

I had a former client who called me and said, ‘I just sold a house, and I want to know, should I put the money into real estate or precious metals?’ And I said, what’s the point of having assets? If you don’t have an army to protect them, meaning if you don’t have litigators, state legislators and sheriffs who are willing to go protect your assets, your assets are worthless; you’ll lose them.

So, she took the money and gave it to a group of litigators who were litigating some of what’s going on right now. Anytime you can make an investment that permanently reduces your expenses, you’re better off to do it yourself. So instead of paying your water bill, build a well. In other words, get your money out of financing the guys who are doing this to you, and get your money into financing yourself, your friends or people you know.

Trust me, if tyranny controls everything, and tyranny can operate above the law, then nothing’s going to work. This is a war. And if we don’t stand up and fight it, now, there will be no way to wiggle around this. There’s no way to outplay it. There’s no place to run. There’s no place to go. So, you’ve got to stand and fight back …

We have a choice. Everybody has a choice. So, stop building the prison, stop helping these guys and start creating friction. We don’t have to go along. And we’re the ones who are building the prison. So, you have to bring transparency to what’s going on, and then you have to take action.

We’re not all going to make it out of this process alive. It’s war. That’s what happens in a war, but human liberty is worth fighting for. We’re living in a world where there are two visions, and the top 1% have a vision of us as a natural resource, [while] we have a vision of us as individuals with sovereign rights that come to us by divine authority.”

As noted by Fitts, these are two extraordinarily different visions. One option is a society where all people have the ability to exercise our potential. In the other, only a few get to exercise their potential, while the rest have no opportunity at all. We’re in the end game. It’s all or nothing at this point. There’s no middle ground.

In the end, Fitts and I both believe the plan will fail, but ONLY if we all do our part to prevent it. What’s more, we also need to prepare for what comes after their plan fails. This too could be just as challenging. Fitts notes in conclusion:

“I tell people, while the Titanic is sinking, grab some planks and deck chairs and start building your ark, because these guys are going to make a huge mess. This is a mess. And if you look at what they’re trying to do, it’s very hard, it’s very complicated. I think it’s going to fail.”

