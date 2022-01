Planet Lockdown – The Documentary (2022)





Jim Crenshaw

January 17th, 2022.

A word from James – the director – about the film: “For Planet Lockdown we spoke to some of the brightest minds in the world including epidemiologists, scientists, doctors, lawyers, protesters, a statesman and a prince. These brave souls had the courage to speak truth against all odds and inspire us to do the same. We must have the courage to overcome our fears. And once we do, it gets easier every time.”

Source: The channel Carter Heavy Industries