The cleanliness of Tokyo, the diversity of New York and the social services of Stockholm: Billionaire Marc Lore has outlined his vision for a 5-million-person “new city in America” and appointed a world-famous architect to design it.
Now, he just needs somewhere to build it — and $400 billion in funding.
The former Walmart executive last week unveiled plans for Telosa, a sustainable metropolis that he hopes to create, from scratch, in the American desert. The ambitious 150,000-acre proposal promises eco-friendly architecture, sustainable energy production and a purportedly drought-resistant water system. A so-called “15-minute city design” will allow residents to access their workplaces, schools and amenities within a quarter-hour commute of their homes.
Although planners are still scouting for locations, possible targets include Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Texas and the Appalachian region, according to the project’s official website.
The announcement was accompanied by a series of digital renderings by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the architecture firm hired to bring Lore’s utopian dream to life. The images show residential buildings covered with greenery and imagined residents enjoying abundant open space. With fossil-fuel-powered vehicles banned in the city, autonomous vehicles are pictured traveling down sun-lit streets alongside scooters and pedestrians.
Another image depicts a proposed skyscraper, dubbed Equitism Tower, which is described as “a beacon for the city.” The building features elevated water storage, aeroponic farms and an energy-producing photovoltaic roof that allow it to “share and distribute all it produces.”
Read the rest and see the pics here: https://www.cnn.com/style/article/telosa-marc-lore-blake-ingels-new-city/index.html
5 thoughts on “Plans for $400-billion new city in the American desert unveiled”
Ha ha ha
Utopia
Elysium
Garden of eden
Communist social experiment which will fail if ever tried…!!
Yeah, communist, and in the same breath they use the word “freedom.” Oil and water don’t mix, unless you force it into a super spin.
And they want “the Scandinavian” model. Ha!! Open-air prison. Obedience is Bliss. No eye-contact, please.
And… “The investor cites capitalism’s significant flaws,’ attributing many of them to ‘the land ownership model that America was built on.'”
We ain’t no “capitalists,” buddy. We’re a free Republic. At least that’s what we’re aiming for. Easy to see you don’t want us to own any land so you can own it all, dole out little pieces, tell us where we can stand and where we can’t, where we can sit, walk, sleep, and I almost said dance. But you don’t want us dancing, unless it’s back-to-back or six feet apart. Your city is ugly, like some Martian distopia, or a bad Star Wars set. Ugly, cold, unnatural. Keep it for yourself and your robot slaves.
.
Nice Galen and correct..
Wasn’t this Socialist/Communist experiment already tried in the Venus Project? Regardless, good luck with that buddy! Why don’t you go over to China and build it, seeing how they build “ghost cities” that no one lives in. That is also the place where all your cheap Walmart junk is produced.
Maybe he should partner up with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos for the money and project since he owns half of Texas and much more.
Communism unveiled and reported by the Communist News Network. Go figure.