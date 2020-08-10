Pleasant observation

I thought the Trenchers would appreciate this. I am a regular survey participant despite the fact that frequently am not qualified to take their surveys because I am NOT a registered voter. As I have stated before, I regularly suggest the surveyors visit this site for truth.

Recently I have noticed the political surveys entrance question: Are you registered to vote? Offer only one option to select which is “Yes”. This means they must now include everyone in their surveys because not enough people are registered to vote. Word is spreading about the fraud !!!