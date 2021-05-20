“Please Clap” Moment: Biden Calls Coast Guard Cadets ‘Dull Class’ Over Lack Of Applause

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

President Biden – not satisfied indoctrinating the US military with Critical Race Theory and scouring their social media accounts for ‘extremist content’ – is now directly insulting Americans in uniform with a “please clap” moment.

During a Wednesday commencement address for 2021 Coast Guard cadets, Biden was peeved at the lack of applause – calling them a “dull class.”

“You are a really dull class. Come on, man. Is the sun getting to you? I would think you’d have an opportunity when I say that about the Navy to clap — to be here together …”

Watch:

Biden insults Coast Guard Class of 2021: “You are a really dull class” pic.twitter.com/jjkCbldhvo — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 19, 2021

Joe Biden’s “please clap” moment: "Why you're a real dull class. I mean, c'mon man is the sun getting to you? I would think you'd have an opportunity when I say that about the Navy to clap." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 19, 2021

At least he didn’t call them “stupid bastards” this time.

FLASHBACK: Biden called troops serving overseas "stupid bastards" when they didn't clap for him. This is a pattern of disrespect and mistreatment of our armed services. What a jackass. pic.twitter.com/1JvJzSJHxw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 19, 2021

Not exactly winning hearts and minds, are we…

We’re sure the MSM will cover this as viciously as they did the fabricated Trump WWI ‘losers’ story.

