PLUTOCRACY: How Jewish Elites Decide Who Sits on the US Supreme Court

The guys at the FTN podcast reveal a sinister fact about the US Supreme Court that should be common knowledge to all Americans, but isn’t.

In a country where we like to pretend that anyone can ascend to political office in a government “by the people” and “for the people,” all currently nominated Republican Supreme Court justices have been carefully picked, vetted, and groomed by an organization called the Federalist Society, of which they are all active or former members.

Basically, if you don’t get the rubber stamp from this little known “society”, you don’t get to be on the Supreme Court as a Republican, or on many other important federal courts, which are pathways to the Supreme Court.

What’s more shocking (or not shocking, depending on how much news you read) is that its current president of 30 years, who is also an original founder of the society, is the Jewish son of a former US Communist Party functionary. That is who now gets to decide who represents “Conservative” values in the Supreme Court.

The FTN team points out that justices presented as ‘conservative’ have a strange tendency to actually legislate as moderates in practice. Roberts and Kavanaugh are cited as examples.

With 200 student chapters at law schools, and lawyer’s guilds in 90 major cities, the Federalist Society wields tremendous influence.

The audio clip goes into more detail, and the transcript follows below.

Here’s a backup of the audio, in case the ADL weenies over at YouTube (Jewish owned, and, cough, cough, Jewish censored), decide that this is something Americans shouldn’t be listening to.

About the FTN Podcast:

FTN and the other podcasts on the TRS podcast platform have become required listening for anyone serious about understanding American politics. In a highly professional and competent manner, they analyze topics, including Jewish influence, that others won’t.

The FTN podcast in particular is hard news focused, delivering fresh dissident angles on current events that ruthlessly challenge the mainstream narrative.

Some of their episodes are free to the public, while others are behind a $10 monthly paywall, probably the best value in American journalism today because you get access to several excellent shows for that price. We highly recommend Eric Striker’s, (editor of the excellent National Justice website), and Mike Enoch’s ‘Strike and Mike‘ (1X per week) which are also more hard news focused. The Daily Shoah with Mike Enoch, Jesse Dunstan, and Alex McNabb, (3X per week), which is a less formal, Joe Rogan style radio talk show, is also excellent.

Transcript: The following is machine transcribed. There may be some errors, but it is surprisingly accurate.

[00:00:08] These Supreme Court justices or candidates to to join the court, they come well-vetted and these are not people like do you think Donald Trump is like scouting, you know, like like poring over case files from different district courts across the U.S.? No, this is outsourced and the selection of justices has been outsourced since Bush won, since H.W. to the Federalist Society. Wow. These are based hardcore originalists, right? That’s the milieu from which the Republican presidents have chosen Supreme Court nominees since the 80s. [00:00:43] Founded in 1982, every current Republican nominated Supreme Court justice, that’s Alito, Gorsuch, Cavenagh, Thomas and Roberts, they’re all current or former members of the Federalist Society. They’ve been well vetted. And the Federalist Society, they have the power not only to make nominees, but to break them as well. Bush’s nomination of Harriet Miers was scrapped as a result of the Federalist Society opposition. Now, that’s not a defense of Harriet Miers now, obviously. But but these people are extremely powerful and they basically are the firm in charge of all Supreme Supreme Court. Definitely. And many of the appellate and other federal court nominations. It has to run through the Federalist Society. If you’re a Republican president, there are similar organizations on the left as well. But it’s almost like someone’s like, oh, why do you even even need them? It’s just like, yeah, nominate Roberta Kaplan, nominate so-and-so. [00:01:39] Nominate Amy Berman Jackson. Put her on the Supreme Court. Next, Democrat president. Let’s do it. This organization confers that legitimacy. You mention these people are legitimate justices. This is the organization that confers legitimacy to them. And it’s not just a professional organization. This is a headhunting group in many ways. They have 200 student chapters at law schools. They have lawyers guilds in 90 major cities. I should say they are a jobs network, professional guild, social club and really a judicial talent agency. All in one. And you’ll remember, if you can take your mind back to 2016. There were many never-Trumpers that were on the fence about Donald Trump until June 2016, when this guy announces in an interview that he promised to choose his Supreme Court nominees off of a list provided to him by the Federalist Society. And this was met with universal praise from Never Trump. Why could that be? Jazz? Why would why would these neoconservatives and never Trump concerned about legitimacy and presentation? I’ll climb on board as soon as Trump pledges his allegiance to the Federalist Society. [00:02:57] Amazing. It’s amazing. What why would that be? I have no idea. [00:03:00] You probably know what comes next. Well, the Federalist Society dates back to 1982. It was founded. Yes, of course, by Jewish law students at Ivy League law schools. These guys bootstrap themselves, pounded the pavement on their campuses with the clipboards signing up members. Founders included powerful future Jewish attorneys like Lee Lieberman Otis and Eugene B Meyer. This guy has been the president of the organization for 30 years. Both of them, do I really have to spell this out for you? I don’t think I do, of course, are Jewish. And that is just the tip. One of six tips of the iceberg. Eugene B Meyer, this guy. He’s a chess master, by the way. You look into this guy. He comes from comes from some some pretty powerful lineage. Is the son of none other than Frank Strauss Meyer, a founding senior editor of National Review. Like a number of the founding senior editors of National Review magazine, Meyer, Frank Strauss was first a Communist Party USA apparatchik before his conversion. It’s like you like baptize out of nowhere is conversion to political conservatism. Yeah. [00:04:13] And amazing how that happens. It almost makes you wonder, really. It really gets the old noggin joggin about about the origins of a lot of these organizations. [00:04:23] All right. Frank Strauss Meyer out there, pallin around with Irving Kristol, and I think he actually has some a little bit of a designation. I think he was a better communist, in fact, than Irving Kristol because Frank Strauss Meyer, father of the guy who founded the Federalist Society in 1933. Frank Strauss Meyer was arrested, expelled and deported from England back to the U.S. because of his egregious communist agitation. Wow. They were like, get this guy out of here. I do look at the picture, this guy and wow, it’s. Yeah. Cue up that that the cast of Seinfeld drop from Alex Jones. [00:05:11] Here is the phenotype. This guy has especially like the very dark circles under his eyes. I mean, these are just you know, I know it’s I know it’s sort of trite, but these are just like these people just don’t look there. They’re very evil looking people. I mean, I don’t know how how to say it in any way, other way. And of course, this guy was a very close and personal confidant of William F. Buckley. In 1970, Buckley gave Maya credit for synthesizing the traditionalists and libertarian strains, more like stains, within conservatism starting at the magazine itself. Now, what’s interesting is that William F. Buckley in the 1950s in National Review was writing things like the South must prevail and that the white race is the more advanced race and that they should set the mores for blacks. And until such a time when blacks can become equal in cultural society or whatever. And it’s amazing. I’m not saying that that Buckley was based at some point, but he had views that were more in line with what the American public thought and felt in the 1950s. 1957 is when he wrote that article. [00:06:24] But it’s so amazing that even Politico and you read some of the work that they’ve done on Buckley and his transformation, they say literally in Politico after 1965, William F. Buckley had a total change of tone. It was like totally upside down that he started talking about things in a different way and was was pushing the racists and the bigots out of the Republican Party, especially as this major transformation was going on at that time. And it’s that that that red letter year, James, of 1965. And it’s so funny that it’s all of a sudden you have all these communist Jews coming into the United States and becoming neo conservatives and getting involved with people like William F. Buckley and how conservative it is. And then all of a sudden, it’s like National Review becomes something, something very interesting as all these people are kicked out and kicked to the curb and set aside. Yeah, it’s amazing how that happened, right? [00:07:24] Yeah. Helping William F. Buckley in the in the task of kicking out the virulently, virulently anti-Semitic John Birch Society, expelling the racists, expelling the anti-Semites from conservatism. And it’s funny, there was a piece on Lewrockwell.com where they look at Meyers legacy of political philosophy. And I can you imagine trying to understand someone like this, someone like Frank Strauss Myer without understanding his, is the key central tenet of his identity. They they look at his record as a political libertarian and they are they’re approving this guy was a great civil libertarian. You know, allow any kind of contracts in the USA within the U.S. He’s a great libertarian thinker. [00:08:08] Oh, I see. But I see them make the cope the conservatives do when they when they ignore the miers’ Judaism is they say that, well, if you question like where he came from and in the agitating and everything, it’s like, well, he had you know, a lot of people are start off as leftist, but as they grow older, they become conservative and they they learn their lessons. And they had to come through that. It’s out of that change and out of that transformation that we actually have somebody that we can hold on a higher level for having lived through those things. Right? Sure. [00:08:43] Right. Right. And, you know, as so many of these former communists, they you know, they’re not perfect. They’re not perfect libertarians. They support things like the invasion of China. They support using nuclear weapons against China and Russia. And they’re supporters of the Vietnam War. They denounce the John Birch Society. But, you know, these these are all just little quirks, right? They’re trying to to overcome their their former communist Prior’s. Of course, these are all these raw passion projects of people like Frank Strauss Meyer. They were. And Irving Kristol as well, the founders, of course, of neo conservatism. And in 1964, he co-founded the American Conservative Union, which will remind the listeners, they’re the guys that run C-PAC. He founded that along William F. Buckley. So, yeah, great, great lineage there to that organization, to ACU, deeply conservative. [00:09:38] So, yeah, when you and your boyfriend are beating down the door to get into C-PAC t posing all the way, you’re begging for acceptance from one of conservatism’s most Jewish institutions. So yeah, notice me, C-PAC and notice me. [00:09:56] Absolutely. Yeah. And. So this is you know, these are the foundations they lead to. It’s like a holding pen. Right The Federalist Society works like a holding pen to ensure that any Republican president nominates only from their list, their short list of system approved of kosher approved judicial candidates. And they don’t get anybody that’s going to go off the reservation nor perhaps move more conservative over time, perhaps issue rulings that are inconvenient to this this power structure. Now you’re getting people that have been thoroughly vetted, thoroughly approved, and are going to do exactly the bit that they want them to do.

