Come to the edge, he said
We can’t, we’re afraid! they responded
Come to the edge, he said
We can’t, we will fall! they responded
Come to the edge, he said
And so they came
And he pushed them
And they flew
— Guillaume Apollinaire, 1880 – 1918
