Posted: November 24, 2020 Categories: Videos Police arrest a father with disorderly conduct at Costco CBS46 Atlanta Nov 23, 2020 Cumming police officers arrest a father for disorderly conduct after a Costco manager called police on the son’s refusal to not wear his mask. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Police arrest a father with disorderly conduct at Costco”
The cops werent wearing one either, utter bullshit… Another exercise in fk you Georgia nationals…
Its getting pretty stupid out there kids, really retarded, embarrassing, commie ass bullshit now..The cops show up maskless and arrest a father for refusing to wear a mask. Even though he had one, but took it off so he could BREATH!!