Police: Boy, 12, opens fire on home invaders who shot his grandmother – takes out one of the shooters

Law Enforcement Today – by Gregory Hoyt

GOLDSBORO, NC – A 12-year-old boy is being credited with opening fire on two alleged intruders who broke into his home and non-fatally shot his grandmother.

According to officials, one of the intruders the boy fired upon died as a result of the sustained gunshot wounds.

From what Goldsboro Police relayed of the matter, an unidentified assailant accompanied by a 19-year-old accomplice tried to force their way into an apartment at around 12:30 a.m. on February 13th.

When the intruders made their way into the dwelling, they’d allegedly demanded money and valuables and wound up allegedly shooting a 73-year-old woman who was inside of the home. Said woman shot was later identified as Linda Ellis.

During this incident, the 12-year-old grandson of the woman shot produced a firearm and began to open fire on the alleged intruders – striking at least one of them.

Randolph Bunn, who is the son of Ellis and the great uncle of the 12-year-old boy, was apparently at the home when the incident happened and detailed what allegedly unfolded:

“They came in the house, I open the door, I open it, and they came in there… One guy had a gun. They just put me down on the ground. [Ellis] was in the kitchen, I don’t know why they shot her.”

“[The suspects] just shot his grandma…He would have shot him too, he would’ve shot me too, he would’ve killed us all.”

Police later found the body of 19-year-old Khalil Herring, who would later be pronounced deceased after being transported to a hospital.

The grandmother who was shot was also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and she was last stated as being in stable condition after the shooting.

Investigators determined that Herring was one of the assailants involved in the home invasion/shooting. No details have been released by officials regarding the second suspect allegedly involved as of this writing.

Officials have stated that there are no charges being considered for the 12-year-old boy regarding the incident, noting that the shots fired align with being done in self defense.

It’s cases like these that showcase the importance of not only a home that has access to firearms, but the importance of imparting the knowledge of firearms handling onto the younger inhabitants of a household.

