Police Chased Out of Hyde Park After Attacking Peaceful Protest April 24th 2021

SixthSense

April 25th, 2021.

MIRROR SOURCE:

Resistance GB: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCku3hnjEHRZdjAinUTlpcIw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dBeRAzqEYI

Police are run out of Hyde Park after attempting to storm a peaceful musical protest by the band Jam For Freedom near Speaker’s Corner. Bottles, Flares, Scooters, Insults and Pears are hurled. Continuing the Anti-Lockdown Freedom Protests of 24/04/20.