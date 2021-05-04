Police Chief Demanded to Rape Cop’s Wife, 12yo Daughter in Exchange Promotion—NOT FIRED

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Vineland, NJ — As the Free Thought Project reports on a regular basis, police officers across the country are constantly being caught in the most insidious and horrifying situations. Many of these situations involve sexual misconduct and many of those involve children. In the following instance, however, this situation involves an officer who allegedly wanted to sexually violate both an adult and a child at the same time and he used his position as chief to attempt to get there.

Vineland Police Chief Rudy Beu is in charge of over 150 cops within the department. One of these cops, who has been with the department for more than a decade reported Beu for sexual harassment in 2017. This is not your typical, “sleep with me to get promoted,” harassment, however. This harassment involved the officer’s wife and underage daughter.

As NJ.com reported at the time:

The officer, whose name is being withheld by NJ Advance Media due to his fear of retaliation, reported the allegations to solicitor Richard Tonetta in September 2017, five months after the first incident, according to emails obtained by NJ Advance Media. The officer said Beu made sexual comments about his wife and daughter on multiple occasions. The first allegedly happened on April 7, 2017 during a Philadelphia Phillies game. The officer said he and his wife were at McFadden’s Sports Bar with friends when the chief, who also happened to be at the bar, told him he would promote him if he could leave with her. He claims the chief and another high-ranking officer asked his wife what assets the cop had to help him be promoted and pointed up and down her body.

“She felt very uncomfortable, and that is when she walked away,” the officer told NJ Advance Media.

But it didn’t stop there. According to the officer, Beu would make several more advances, telling the cop he let him skip another officer who was up for promotion. When told he would be promoted, the officer reportedly told the chief that he didn’t think it was fair to be promoted without earning it first. That’s when the proposition came.

“I was about to leave, and he said, ‘Well if I could have your wife,” the officer said. “As I go out the door, he says ‘How about your daughter?’ and he starts laughing.”

The chief then reportedly followed the officer outside and spoke to his daughter, telling her that her father would be receiving a promotion soon.

The officer’s daughter is a child who is under 13-years-old, making these alleged comments tantamount to premeditated child rape.

NJ.com reports:

The officer said his son, a teenager, and daughter, who was under 13, were sitting in his truck outside the department at the time, and the chief followed him and yelled to the children that he would be promoting their father, the cop claims. A few weeks later, on the advice of the union, Vineland PBA Local 266, the officer met with the city solicitor Tonetta to document the complaints. He claims Tonetta called the chief “unprofessional.”

“(The comments) were absolutely unprofessional and if it happened the way officer said it happened, it is illegal,” Vineland PBA Local 266 President Craig Scarpa said. “I have no reason to believe that it did not happen that way because I have seen and witnessed Mr. Beu be untruthful too many times.”

After a years-long investigation, Judge Raymond A. Batten ruled Beu, 60, was guilty of insubordination, conduct unbecoming a public employee and neglect of duty as well as other charges over these allegations. But this alleged child predator cop’s blue privilege was thick and he wasn’t even suspended!

City officials wanted to suspend the chief for 180 days without pay as well as demote him, pressofatlanticcity.com reported. But in the April 23 written decision, Batten recommended that Beu merely be demoted to deputy chief.

Beu, who has served as chief since 2017, has been on paid vacation, receiving his $154,734-a-year job since Feb. 26, 2020, pressofatlanticcity.com reported.

“Suspension now for any period of time would achieve neither meaningful nor curative purposes,” Batten wrote in his recommendation.

This cop was found guilty of demanding to have involuntary sex, aka rape, a child and a woman in exchange for promotion, and he wasn’t arrested or even fired. It is no wonder Americans are losing faith in police at an increasing rate.

While this story may seem outlandish, TFTP has reported on an officer raping a fellow cop’s child before. A former officer with the LAPD pleaded guilty in April 2019 to raping a 13-year-old girl. The girl was the the daughter of his good friend—who is also a fellow cop.

Kenneth Collard, 52, pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd act upon a child in the April 4, 2018 attack, during which he was still employed as a police officer, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. Unlike Beu, this cop was sentenced to 5 years behind bars.

