Police Confiscate Man’s Firearm After Anonymous “Antifa” Members Accuse Him Of Being a “Racist”

National Justice – by Eric Striker

A California man had his registered firearm seized by local police after “antifa” members on social media accused him of being racist on the internet — the first case of its kind.

On July 7th/8th, left-wing extremist twitter user @anonymouscommie doxed a Sacramento resident named Andrew Casarez. The anonymous account accused him of being a “neo-Nazi troll.”

On the very same day, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office opened up an investigation into him. During a background check, they found that Casarez was a registered gun owner. On July 13th, 2020, Sergeant Nate Grgich executed a search warrant for his home and car.

Nothing illegal or of a criminal nature was found during the search, but Sgt. Grgich was able to get a judge’s permission to seize Casarez’s handgun, a pair of pants and a “racist” t-shirt using a new law enforcement tool called a “gun restraining order,” which was signed by Judge Jaime R. Roman.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is bragging about being the first in the country to seize a firearm using primarily the owner’s political ideology as the excuse.

On the case, spokesperson Lacey Nelson was quoted as saying “This search warrant it’s the first of its kind at least in the country. As far as how we obtained it and were able to serve it […] He was posting enough racist rhetoric and propaganda on Facebook that it was concerning that his behaviors could become violent in retaliation.”

Nelson also said “Instead of waiting for him to go out and commit acts of violence, per se, they were able to ideally stop it before it started. But he did have a firearm in his possession.”

National Justice has obtained public record copies of the Gun Violence Emergency Restraining Order and the search warrant filed against Casarez, but will not be posting them in their entirety to protect his privacy.

Sgt. Grgich’s sworn affidavit explains that the mere act of having your personal information posted by “antifa,” COVID-19, and Casarez’s alleged views on race during an imaginary rash of ongoing “hate crimes” are all reasons for why his Constitutional rights must be preemptively suspended.

While red flag laws have been utilized sporadically across the country, Sgt. Grgich’s use of it here is unique in that it relies primarily on the word of unknown “antifa” members on twitter for a substantial part of its rationalization.

Casarez’s political views should not be taken into account when it comes to lawful gun ownership.

That anarchists can now have your property taken from you by the police just by accusing you of being racist on the internet is not a habit that will end with Casarez if groups like the National Rifle Association don’t nip this in the bud.

https://national-justice.com/police-confiscate-mans-firearm-and-car-no-probable-cause-after-antifa-doxed-him-racist