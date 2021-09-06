Police officers and firefighters are suing Gov. Kate Brown (D) over Oregon’s vaccine mandate for state workers.
The big picture: The Oregon Fraternal Order of Police along with troopers from around the state and firefighters are asking a judge to declare Brown’s executive order “unenforceable,” according to the complaint.
- The groups allege the executive order conflicts with existing Oregon statutes and could result in the wrongful termination of employees, per AP.
- In August, Brown reinstated an indoor mask mandate amid a surge of COVID-19 cases and required all state employees to be fully vaccinated before Oct. 18.
What they’re saying: Brown press secretary Liz Merah said in a statement that the governor is responding to a public health crisis.
- “Given the seriousness of the situation, employer vaccine requirements have become an important tool, and state government plays a part,” said Merah, per AP. “It’s critical to protect state workers, workplaces, and facilities, as well as members of the public who use state services.”
https://www.yahoo.com/news/police-firefighters-sue-oregon-governor-165109919.html
One thought on “Police, firefighters sue Oregon governor over COVID-19 vaccine mandate”
Here’s that ball of spaghetti. Troopers and cops you are unlawful entities molesting the people in violation of their individual liberties backed up by their Bill of Rights/common law jurisdiction.