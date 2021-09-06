Police, firefighters sue Oregon governor over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Yahoo News – Axios

Police officers and firefighters are suing Gov. Kate Brown (D) over Oregon’s vaccine mandate for state workers.

The big picture: The Oregon Fraternal Order of Police along with troopers from around the state and firefighters are asking a judge to declare Brown’s executive order “unenforceable,” according to the complaint.

The groups allege the executive order conflicts with existing Oregon statutes and could result in the wrongful termination of employees, per AP.

In August, Brown reinstated an indoor mask mandate amid a surge of COVID-19 cases and required all state employees to be fully vaccinated before Oct. 18.

What they’re saying: Brown press secretary Liz Merah said in a statement that the governor is responding to a public health crisis.

“Given the seriousness of the situation, employer vaccine requirements have become an important tool, and state government plays a part,” said Merah, per AP. “It’s critical to protect state workers, workplaces, and facilities, as well as members of the public who use state services.”

