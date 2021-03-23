Police identify 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa as suspect in Boulder shooting

New York Post – by Lia Eustachewich

The suspect in the King Soopers shooting in Boulder, Colorado, has been identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of Arvada, authorities revealed Tuesday.

He has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a press conference.

Alissa, who was shot in the leg, was in stable condition at an area hospital and was expected to be released later Tuesday, officials said.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said authorities have not yet pinpointed a motive, stressing that the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

The suspect’s brother, Ali Aliwi Alissa, told the Daily Beast that the suspect was “very anti-social” and paranoid.

“Why did this happen?” Dougherty asked. “We don’t have the answer to that yet and the investigation is in its very early stages.”

The top prosecutor also said Alissa appears to be the only suspect, and Herold added that he was not known to police prior to the slaughter.

He will be transferred to the Boulder County Jail later Tuesday and an arrest affidavit and warrant will be made public then.

Dougherty said the suspect has spoken with investigators but declined to elaborate.

Authorities also urged anyone with information to share it with the FBI.

The 10 victims were also identified at the press conference — including slain Boulder police officer Eric Talley. They range in age from 20 to 65, according to Herold, who said the last body was removed from the scene at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Family members were notified about two hours later.

“I want to say to the community, I am so sorry this incident happened,” the chief said with tears in her eyes, “and we are going to do everything in our power to make sure this suspect has a thorough trial and we do a thorough investigation.”

Dougherty said Talley, who was the first officer on the scene, “died heroically.”

“He died charging into the line of fire to save people who were simply trying to live their lives and go food shopping,” he said. “And the man who gunned them down will be held fully responsible.”

Meanwhile, US Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), who represents the state’s 2nd District encompassing Boulder, decried other recent shootings in Colorado.

“This cannot be our new normal,” he said. “We should be able to feel safe in our grocery stores. We should be able to feel safe in our schools, in our movie theaters and in our communities. We need to see a change.”

See pics here: https://nypost.com/2021/03/23/police-identify-ahmad-alyssa-21-as-suspect-in-boulder-shooting/