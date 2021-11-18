Police Officer Finds Suspicious Pile of Bricks in Kenosha Back Alley – Report

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

It appears the leftists are getting ready to clock in for work in Kenosha. There is a report of bricks being placed in Kenosha in preparation for rioting.

Star Fire Codes reported there are already calls of suspicious activity coming through the police scanner. Kenosha officer checked a local alley way and verified there are “bricks everywhere” around 12 and 1 PM EST earlier today.

You can download the audio archive file at Kenosha County Public Safety. Here is the audio:

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the groups behind the riots in the US include domestic terrorists, Black lives Matter, US Islamists, and others linked to the Democrat Party. These protests are organized – bricks are being delivered uninhibited to riot sites.



