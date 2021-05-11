Police officer shot and killed in line of duty while serving search warrant to suspect

A California police officer has been killed in the line of duty and another one injured after they were shot while serving a search warrant.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in San Luis Obispo, California — approximately 10 miles north of Pismo beach — when the two officers arrived at the residence on Camellia Court, off of Margarita Avenue near South Higuera Street in the city, according to a statement issued by the city of San Luis Obispo.

It is unclear how the incident began other than, at some point, the suspect opened fire on the two San Luis Obispo Police Department officers while they were serving a search warrant, according to ABC News’ Los Angeles station KABC.

One San Luis Obispo officer was killed in the shootout. A second officer was injured and transported to an area hospital where the officer is in stable condition and expected to survive.

The gunman was killed at the scene after the two officers returned fire on the suspect.

The officer who was killed has not yet been identified by the department.

“This is a tragedy beyond measure for all of those who serve and care about our community,” said Derek Johnson, San Luis Obispo City Manager. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family. We are devastated by this loss,” he added.

The apartment complex currently remains off-limits to the public as investigators continue to process the scene of the crime and speak with witnesses.

Authorities say there is no threat to public safety at this time and have asked people to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

