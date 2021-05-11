A California police officer has been killed in the line of duty and another one injured after they were shot while serving a search warrant.
The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in San Luis Obispo, California — approximately 10 miles north of Pismo beach — when the two officers arrived at the residence on Camellia Court, off of Margarita Avenue near South Higuera Street in the city, according to a statement issued by the city of San Luis Obispo.
It is unclear how the incident began other than, at some point, the suspect opened fire on the two San Luis Obispo Police Department officers while they were serving a search warrant, according to ABC News’ Los Angeles station KABC.
One San Luis Obispo officer was killed in the shootout. A second officer was injured and transported to an area hospital where the officer is in stable condition and expected to survive.
The gunman was killed at the scene after the two officers returned fire on the suspect.
The officer who was killed has not yet been identified by the department.
“This is a tragedy beyond measure for all of those who serve and care about our community,” said Derek Johnson, San Luis Obispo City Manager. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family. We are devastated by this loss,” he added.
The apartment complex currently remains off-limits to the public as investigators continue to process the scene of the crime and speak with witnesses.
Authorities say there is no threat to public safety at this time and have asked people to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/police-officer-shot-killed-line-113631402.html
4 thoughts on “Police officer shot and killed in line of duty while serving search warrant to suspect”
This guy was having nothing to due with the bs admiralty, unlawful policy warrant by one of their corporate enforcers in violation of our procedural due process contained in our BILL OF RIGHTS.
Cops CAN’T even exist lawfully!
yeah, you want my guns? Are you ready to die? Henry talks about this every day
Exactly, keep up the big lies, Not a tragedy by any means
It is high time all the enforcers start to realize that you do not get to violate the bill of rights..!!
Don’t care about your BS reasons and rationale for your actions.
You are all part of a criminal enterprise that has usurped our people’s laws and you are the bad guys.
It is the Law dumbfks! Learn it.
Turn your authority and guns on the people sending you to your doom…!
Wait till you dumb dumbs start getting ordered to go full Stasi at Will
All the poor hero’s that are gonna fall hard and just trying to make these evil people wear “Their” masks or take “their” Vaccines
Silly rabbits !!!
Legislation is for kids.