Police officer tells man he’ll ‘make something up’ to arrest him for

Echo – by Olivia Toben

A police officer has been filmed appearing to tell a member of the public he will “make something up” to arrest him.

In footage circulating online, a Lancashire Police officer shouts at a man before asking him “who are they going to believe, me or you?”

Lancashire Police today said “it’s clear” the member of the public deserves an apology and said the incident has been referred to its professional standards department.

The force said the incident happened in Accrington, Lancashire on Friday. Footage of the officer’s encounter with the man was widely shared on social media.

In it, an officer can be seen approaching a man stood next to a car, while two other witnesses stand behind him and another man films.

Speaking to the officer, the unknown man says: “What for? You’re harassing me, I haven’t done nothing wrong.”

As man stands with his arms by his side, the next bit of conversation is muffled.

The officer gets slightly closer to the man after this and says “hold that” as he hands a piece of paper to one of the witnesses.

The officer mentions collecting the man’s details, before he says: “Sit in your car and shut up.”

As he does so, the unknown man looks to the ground and walks in another direction towards the witnesses.

The officer then comes back to the man, and says: “And if you want to f***ing step to me, puffing your chest out like that , then fine, I’ll lock you up.”

The man adds: “I’ve done nothing wrong.”

The officer replies: “I’ll make something up. Public order? Squaring up to a police officer? Shall I do that?

“Who are they going to believe, me or you? Who are they going to believe, me or you?”

Echo