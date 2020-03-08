Police Quarantine California Neighborhood After Coronavirus Death

Police in the Sacramento suburb of Rocklin, California ordered residents on one residential street to stay inside their homes as officers in protective gear patrolled the area as a sheriff’s helicopter circled overhead, according to WIBW.

The reason? A man who became California’s first coronavirus victim lived on the block.

Residents were kept in the dark until after they were allowed to leave their homes, according to the report.

The Placer County Health Department issued a brief statement shortly after the police presence, stating: “Law enforcement partners are currently responding to enforce a health officer’s order. We cannot share any additional information to protect patient confidentiality.” The orders were given under sections of California Health and Safety Code that allows Placer Health to “enforce regulations requiring strict isolation, or quarantine if the action is necessary for the protection of the public health.” –WIBW

The quarantine order came one day after Placer County Public Health announced the death of the 71-year-old resident.

“I understand the sensitivity of the situation, but of course more information is always better,” said Justin Rodgers of Rocklin.

The report notes that nobody from the Placer County Health Department was seen entering any homes, while the county is not commenting on whether law enforcement will be involved in the days ahead.

