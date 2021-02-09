Police respond to mass shooting and bombing at Minnesota hospital

Multiple people at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota were shot on Tuesday, according to local media outlets. Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to the incident.
According to law enforcement dispatch audio, homemade bombs were also detonated inside the building.
One suspect is in custody.
