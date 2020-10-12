Police Say Denver Killer Is Security Guard and Is Not Antifa – But All Evidence Suggests This is Not the Case

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

Initial reports came out yesterday that a local news producer and their bodyguard were taken into custody for the fatal shooting of a Trump supporter during dueling rallies in Denver on Saturday.

All initial reports had indicated that it was a conflict between Antifa and conservatives, but the Denver Police later issued a statement saying that the shooter did not have any ties to the militant leftists. We now believe this assertion by the police may not be accurate.



Kyle Clark of 9 News, a local Denver station, tweeted on Saturday evening:

"A 9NEWS employee and a 9NEWS contractor have been taken into custody. 9NEWS has not been in contact with either and does not know where either currently is." https://t.co/7PMWtLlhcJ — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) October 11, 2020

The producer was not arrested, but was taken into custody as a person of interest.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Denver Police said that “the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa.”

Update: Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2020

As we previously pointed out, the police claim the shooter was not aligned with Antifa or BLM but other reports on the Internet suggest this may not be the case.

So the Denver @9NEWS security shooter, Matthew Robert Dolloff, now arrested for murder has quite the Facebook post history. From F@ck the Police (FTP), to sharing Occupy Denver/ Democrats, to his F@ck Trump.

What I can’t find is any kind of security/police/military background. pic.twitter.com/oPtb2YSpR3 — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) October 11, 2020

Read the rest here: Gateway Pundit