Police Say Denver Killer Is Security Guard and Is Not Antifa – But All Evidence Suggests This is Not the Case

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

Initial reports came out yesterday that a local news producer and their bodyguard were taken into custody for the fatal shooting of a Trump supporter during dueling rallies in Denver on Saturday.

All initial reports had indicated that it was a conflict between Antifa and conservatives, but the Denver Police later issued a statement saying that the shooter did not have any ties to the militant leftists.  We now believe this assertion by the police may not be accurate.

Kyle Clark of 9 News, a local Denver station, tweeted on Saturday evening:

The producer was not arrested, but was taken into custody as a person of interest.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Denver Police said that “the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa.”

As we previously pointed out, the police claim the shooter was not aligned with Antifa or BLM but other reports on the Internet suggest this may not be the case.

Read the rest here: Gateway Pundit

 

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*