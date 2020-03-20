Police State Contagion: US Plan to Use Bioweapons to Impose Martial Law One Quarantine at a Time





Helen of Destroy

Jan 28, 2020

the US military-industrial police state has never hesitated to sacrifice the lives of Americans in order to achieve its goal of locking down control of all movement – not just in & out of the country but within the country. Bioweapons, as the Rockefeller Foundation gleefully pointed out way back in 2010, are a fantastic way to convince an already-mentally-supine population to yield control of their physical forms to the state’s machinations as well. while the interview in this video was recorded in 2014 as an Ebola outbreak ravaged west Africa, Vox’s observations are if anything even more applicable to 2020’s coronavirus outbreak, which has set western powers salivating as China sets into motion its enviable (if you’re a power-mad sociopath) state control machinery to quarantine some 50 million people behind a ‘cordon sanitaire’ that authorities admit has already allowed carriers of the virus to slip out ahead of its imposition – meaning this massive crackdown on free movement serves no purpose other than as a giant human experiment in what liberties a population will thoroughly trash for the fleeting illusion of security. spoiler alert: too many. documents referenced can be found at: Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development https://archive.org/details/pdfy-tNG7… National Security Memorandum 200, Dec 10 1974 https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB5… CDC patent on EboBun (Ebola Bundibugyo) virus https://patents.google.com/patent/CA2…