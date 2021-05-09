May 8, 2021
They hunted him down like he’s a terrorist. Police cars swarmed him as he drove home from his church. They ordered him out of his car and made him kneel down on a busy highway. Heavily-armed SWAT police arrested him. But he’s not a terrorist. He’s Artur Pawlowski, a Christian pastor. And he’s now in jail.
4 thoughts on “POLICE STATE: Watch the moment a SWAT team arrests a Canadian pastor”
I’ll go ahead and tell you I did not watch this video. they boil my blood and turn my stomach.. I’m already so fulla hate it just ruins my day… anywho.. I have been keeping up with it. what blows my mind is time after MF time.. video after MF video.. beating after wrongful raid after murder… people STILL let themselves be arrested.. thinking “justice” will prevail. that makes me almost as sick to my stomach!! oh but I’m sure JEEEZUS will fix it all! god is in control.. I think that should be as painfully obvious as the justice thingy.. Ain’t Gonna Happen!! violence solves everything.. don’t believe me?? watch these type videos! they ain’t got a problem with it.. why do we!!?? For a lack of operatives….
Yup, Concur
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/fightersvoiceradio/2020/07/20/pastor-artur-pawlowski-from-street-church-ministries ‘…Artur has been recognized by various groups. In 2012, for his support of Israel, he received the Honorary Chaplain Position for the Province of Alberta from the prestigious Israeli humanitarian organization The Magen David Adom.[6] He is the first ever to hold such a position for the province of Alberta.’
Seems suspect, considering it’s ezra levants’ rebel news. Not that I don’t believe they wouldn’t do that.