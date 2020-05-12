‘Police will have no entry’: Michigan militia vows to protect barber refusing to close business

Washington Examiner – by Dominick Mastrangelo

Members of an armed Michigan militia say they will stand at the door of a barbershop in Owosso to protect the owner from being arrested for allegedly violating the state’s lockdown order.

“We are here to make sure he doesn’t get arrested,” Daniel Brewer, a member of the militia, told local media on Saturday. “We’re willing to stand in front of that door and block the entrance so the police will have no entry there today.”

Karl Manke, 77, opened his shop last week in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order, saying he has “lived under 14 presidents, and this is the worst depression I’ve lived under, and I’m not going to live under it.”

He continued: “I believe it’s my right to work to make my living, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Manke’s refusal to cooperate with public health guidelines has caught the attention of state officials, who ordered him late last week to close.

“Mr. Manke’s actions are not a display of harmless civil disobedience,” said Ryan Jarvi, a spokesman for Attorney General Dana Nessel. “His actions are counterproductive to the collective effort businesses and communities everywhere have made to slow the spread of COVID-19, and, by opening the doors to his business, he’s putting the lives of many more Michiganders at risk.”

Nessel’s office said that if Manke continues to ignore the order, it will “request an order from the Shiawassee County Circuit Court on Monday to close his business.”

Manke has been cited twice for civil disobedience and, after his shop was packed with customers over the weekend, he said he has no plans to close.

