Polish President Declared “Erasure Of Borders” With Ukraine, Preparing For War With Russia

South Front

President Andrzej Duda has announced the common future for Poland and Ukraine, calling it not an occupation, but “the erasure of borders.”

“There will be no more border between our countries — Poland and Ukraine. There will be no such border! So that we live together on this earth, building and rebuilding together our common happiness and common strength, which will allow us to repel any danger or any possible threat,” Duda said.

However, the Polish president did not explain what exactly is meant by the elimination of borders.

Ukraine welcomed such claims of the Polish leader. In his turn, President Zelensky did not comment on the Polish plans.

Mr Zelensky has previously expressed a similar idea, meaning the increased Polish military support to Ukraine. As for Kiev, the elimination of borders between the two countries means the unlimited supplies of weapons and military equipment to the Ukrainian Army.

In fact, the political leadership of Poland is preparing the population for the introduction of troops into Ukraine and the upcoming war with the Russian Federation on the Ukrainian soil. Duda’s claims are the public declaration of the de facto annexation by Poland of the territories of Western Ukraine under the quise of the military support against the Russian aggression.

In this case, the Ukrainian statehood is doomed.

According to various estimations, NATO forces may be deployed in Ukraine as a “peacekeeping” contingent in the coming weeks. They will attempt to avoid the direct battles with Russian forces. At the same time, such a maneuver will allow the transfer of additional units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from western Ukraine to the eastern front lines, where the Ukrainian army is suffering heavy losses.

Defender Europe and Swift Response maneuvers were launched on the territory of Poland and eight other countries on May 1. They will last until May 26. 18 thousand servicemen from more than 20 states are take involved. Defender Europe exercises are held under the command of the 5th Corps of the US Army.

The Polish Defense Ministry announced “intensive movement of columns with equipment in the north and east of the country” from May 1 until the end of the month. Military exercises are indicated as the official reason.

South Front