Posted: May 13, 2021 Categories: Videos Pontifical University launches new degree to improve Jewish-Christian relations ROME REPORTS in English May 11, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Pontifical University launches new degree to improve Jewish-Christian relations”
since when do the fish eaters care about the baby rapers?? all religions do is keep good men passive. like Bill Cooper said.. we do our suffering here on earth for a prize in the hereafter.. something like that.. Jesus is NOT coming to save us. god is NOT in control. if ‘he’ is in control.. I want no part of it because he’s a sick prick. and that’s all I’ve got to day about that.