Dec 29, 2020
This 2017 documentary explores what poverty means to children in America through the stories of three families.
Travel to the Quad Cities, a great American crossroads along the border of Iowa and Illinois, to explore the lives of children living in the suburbs of the nation’s heartland and growing up poor. Told from the point of view of the children themselves, this one-hour documentary offers perspective on the impact of unemployment, foreclosure and financial distress as seen through the eyes of the children affected.
2 thoughts on “Poor Kids (full documentary)”
All American National kids should be equal no kid should be like a Donald Trump kid a worthless spoiled piece of s*** is what happens. The damn kid will never know the meaning of the word work. Spoiled by a worthless piece of garbage for a father who thinks he’s a gangster
We have people here who as. kids we’re hunting in the forest and building houses and cars. Learning how to tough it out when the going gets rough, not being dressed up in a tuxedo at 7 years old.
This country has got one hell of a lot of work to do, starting with eliminating the billionaire, who is nothing more than a civilization killer
I grew up poor but I didn’t know it until I grew up.