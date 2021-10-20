Pope Demands Silicon Valley “In the Name of God” Censor “Hate Speech,” “Conspiracy Theories”

Summit News – by Paul Joseph Watson

Pope Francis invoked God in an effort to pressure Silicon Valley giants into censoring more content, including “hate speech” and “conspiracy theories.”

Yes, really.

The Pope made the remarks during a World Meeting of Popular Movements, a shadowy organization created to promote “social justice” and fight racism with the help of religious leaders.

“In the name of God, I ask the technology giants to stop exploiting human weakness, people’s vulnerability, for the sake of profits without caring about the spread of hate speech, grooming, fake news, conspiracy theories, and political manipulation,” he stated.

Pope Francis also invoked the term “post-truth,” which was invented by establishment media organs after they began to lose their monopoly on controlling the narrative following the election of Donald Trump.

The Catholic leader apparently believes it’s Christian and Godly to empower giant corporations to shut down free speech.

This is no surprise given his previous stance on free speech in response to the slaughter of the Charlie Hebdo cartoonists, when he rhetorically sided with the terrorists who murdered them in cold blood.

As we document in the video below, which Pope Francis would surely love to see banned, the Supreme Pontiff smears his critics as performing “the work of the devil.”

In reality, his every action and position has served to further the anti-Christ globalist beast system for which he is a willing puppet.

No doubt the Pope would respond to such claims by characterizing them as “conspiracy theories” and “hate speech.”

Beginning to see how this works?

