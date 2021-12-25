POPULAR COVID HOME TEST KIT CONTAINS LETHAL DRUG THAT IS FATAL

HealthImpactNews

December 23rd, 2021.

In this report Greg Reese of Infowars.com reveals a lethal drug that is included in Abbott’s BinaxNOW COVID-19 Home Test Kit that has a history of killing people even in small doses.

The instructions for the test kit warn that this is a “hazardous” ingredient that is not to be touched, but that warning does not state that it could cause death or organ failures.

Greg produced this report as a warning for those who travel and may be rushed to take this test, which is authorized to be used with children as young as 2-years-old, but since he published this a few days ago, the Biden Administration has since stated that they are invoking the Defense Protection Act to spend $3 BILLION to purchase and make available a half billion of these COVID home testing kits for all Americans.

Why would they include such a dangerous drug in these home test kits? One obvious reason is that these test kits are NOT approved by the FDA, but only given emergency use authorization (EUA), so the manufacturer is not responsible for any “accidents” that might happen causing organ failure or death.

