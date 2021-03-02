Porter Christensen – “Universal Acceptance”





B’nai B’rith Int’l

Feb 2, 2021

Porter Christensen of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah submitted his winning entry for the “Students Speak Out Against Anti-Semitism. A Creative Video Production Contest” titled, “Universal Acceptance.” B’nai B’rith International and the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM), are co-sponsors of the Students Speak Out contest.