Feb 2, 2021
Porter Christensen of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah submitted his winning entry for the “Students Speak Out Against Anti-Semitism. A Creative Video Production Contest” titled, “Universal Acceptance.” B’nai B’rith International and the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM), are co-sponsors of the Students Speak Out contest.
2 thoughts on “Porter Christensen – “Universal Acceptance””
His(?) photo summed up the content and lispy false victimhood before I clicked “play”.
And it’s not “anti-semitism” for SO many reasons, it’s self defense, you lying rat faced holyhoax fable spinning satan worshipper.
You haven’t faced any persecution you haven’t falsified yet.
Anti-semitism is “self defense.” Wow, Martist, I just never heard it put that way. What an amazing summary you give.
.