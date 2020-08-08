Portland: Antifa BLM Throw Paint On Elderly Woman


WPS Tv
Aug 7, 2020

Rioters again returned to the Portland Police Department’s East Precinct Thursday night, which is in a residential area, where they doused an elderly woman with paint and harassed another who was using a walker.

Once again, the Portland Police Department was forced to declare a supposed protest an “unlawful assembly” after assessing that the intent of the rioters was “to vandalize or attempt to burn down the precinct.”

