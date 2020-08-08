Aug 7, 2020
Rioters again returned to the Portland Police Department’s East Precinct Thursday night, which is in a residential area, where they doused an elderly woman with paint and harassed another who was using a walker.
Once again, the Portland Police Department was forced to declare a supposed protest an “unlawful assembly” after assessing that the intent of the rioters was “to vandalize or attempt to burn down the precinct.”
One thought on “Portland: Antifa BLM Throw Paint On Elderly Woman”
Expounding:
https://www.rt.com/usa/497390-portland-black-lives-matter-police-precinct/
