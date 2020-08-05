Portland Antifa Cries Out For Police Assistance After Woman They Appeared to Be Harassing Stabs One of Them

A highly ironic video has surfaced of a stabbing that took place in Portland on Monday.

In the video, an anti-cop Antifa militant repeatedly cries out for someone to call the police after a small blonde woman stabbed one of their comrades.

It is unclear what happened leading up to the stabbing, but the woman appeared to be clearly frightened in the video as a group of people followed her while filming.

CW: blood A protester was stabbed near the federal courthouse earlier today. PPB says no arrests have been made at this time. pic.twitter.com/zHCX76KeJ5 — PDX Frontline Alerts (@pdxfrontline) August 4, 2020

The woman who was stabbed tweeted a photo from the hospital. In her Twitter account, she clearly identifies as a violent member of Antifa. Her pinned tweet reads, “THIS IS NOT A PEACEFUL PROTEST REVOLUTIONS ARE INHERENTLY VIOLENT.”

In a press release about the incident, Portland Police said that “an adult female suspect entered the park taking photos and/or video. An argument ensued between the female and other people in the park. During the argument, the female produced a knife and stabbed another female in the chest. The victim is being treated at a hospital and her injuries appear to be non-life threatening.”

The police said that while the woman initially left the scene, she has since returned to be interviewed.

When officers arrived at the scene, the crowd was hostile towards them and stole the knife that they intended to collect as evidence.

The press release states that “during the initial response, officers encountered a hostile crowd and additional police resources were summoned to try to conduct an investigation. Officers initially located the knife used in the stabbing, however as the officers were trying to secure a crime scene someone picked it up and ran off with it. Officers were unable to safely conduct an investigation due to the hostile crowd, and supervisors made the decision to disengage. As the knife is evidence, it should be returned to police custody.”

