Portland ANTIFA drapes U.S. flag over George Washington statue, burns it

Intillihub – by Shepard Ambellas

PORTLAND, Ore. (INTELLIHUB) — Police were nowhere to be found as ANTIFA hooligans draped a United States flag over a statue of George Washington on Thursday and set it on fire.

A message spray-painted on the statue reads: “Genocidal colonists” and “f**k cops.”

Twitter user @MrAndyNgo captured the action on video and Tweeted out the following: “Antifa rioters on Sandy Blvd. in Portland draped a US flag over a George Washington statue & set it on fire. They then toppled the statue. “Genocidal colonist” & “f— cops” are sprayed on monument. Rioters have began to build another autonomous zone nearby.”

Antifa rioters on Sandy Blvd. in Portland draped a US flag over a George Washington statue & set it on fire. They then toppled the statue. “Genocidal colonist” & “f— cops” are sprayed on monument. Rioters have began to build another autonomous zone nearby. pic.twitter.com/TrZkhPK9zp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2020

