Portland moms form human shield to protect protesters from feds

New York Post – by Tamar Lapin

Hey, feds: Leave our kids alone!

Dozens of moms formed a human shield between anti-racism protesters and law enforcement officials outside a federal courthouse in downtown Portland on Sunday.

“Moms are here, feds stay clear,” chanted the group of about 100 women, according to footage posted on social media.

Many of the women wore yellow and donned bike helmets as they linked arms. They carried signs that read “Angry mama bear BLM” and “Moms are pissed.”

It was at least the second night in a row that the group showed up to the ongoing demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

On Saturday night, about 30 moms gathered outside the same courthouse to form a barrier between local and federal law enforcement officials and protesters.

They stood for a few hours before feds used tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd, according to reports.

“We are about protecting peaceful citizens’ right to protest,” Bev Barnum, the organizer of “Wall Of Moms,” told BuzzFeed News on Sunday.

The 35-year-old content marketer and mom of two said she’d hoped the group’s non-threatening appearance would allow them to provide protection to the protesters — but they were later tear gassed by federal officers anyway.

Still, she said she plans on continuing to organize for moms to attend the protests, which have been raging in the city for more than 50 days.

“We’ll be out until no protester needs protecting,” Barnum told the website.

See pics and video here: https://nypost.com/2020/07/20/portland-moms-form-human-shield-to-protect-protesters-from-feds/