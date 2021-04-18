Portland Park Ranger: ‘We Are Not the Police of the Parks, and we’re Not Going to be.’





Apr 15, 2021

A proposal to hire more park rangers to help stem Portland’s dramatic rise of shootings and gun deaths over the last year stunned one of Portland’s longest-serving park rangers.

Dave Barrios, who has worked as a ranger for 15 years after 30 years as a police officer, said he knew nothing about the proposal by three commissioners.

They didn’t come to him, he said, but if they had, he would have told them the approach is risky and impractical.

Join your host Sean Reynolds, owner of Summit Properties NW and Reynolds & Kline Appraisal as he takes a look at this developing topic.