Portland protest declared a riot on 70th night





Aug 5, 2020

A growing divide among Portland demonstrators against police violence resurfaced Wednesday as the nightly protests marked their 70th day.

Confrontations between police and protesters have shifted from downtown — the historic heart of the demonstrations — to police buildings across the city, where a faction of protesters now gather every night.

Demonstrators collected Wednesday night outside Portland Police East Precinct on Southeast 106th Avenue, more than six miles from downtown. The precinct is in a residential area, surrounded by apartments.

Near the entrance of the building, someone used a metal tool to repeatedly hit the glass window.

Around 9:55 p.m., police declared the gathering a riot.

Follow our coverage at The Oregonian/OregonLive: https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/2…