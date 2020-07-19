Portland Rioters Smash Through Door of Portland Police Association, Light it on Fire

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks

Violent rioters ripped down plywood and smashed through the door of the Portland Police Association late Saturday night… and lit the building on fire.

Just before 11 p.m., the Portland Police tweeted that “people have broken into the Portland Police Association office and lit the building on fire.”

Ppa is on fire. pic.twitter.com/GPP1HdZmoc — Griffin – Live from the Justice Center (@GriffinMalone6) July 19, 2020

A journalist named Tuck Woodstock reported that they were “hearing some kind of shots.”

PPA on fire. Riot declared. Sirens coming from the west. Crowd moving East. Hearing some kind of shots. pic.twitter.com/mzn594pPBa — Tuck Woodstock (@tuckwoodstock) July 19, 2020

Oh boy. We have arrived at the PPA headquarters. (The Portland Police Union). I see no riot cops yet but the crowd has moved in dumpsters as barricades and are starting a dumpster fire. pic.twitter.com/W45w1ThC8D — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) July 19, 2020

