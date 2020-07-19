Portland Rioters Smash Through Door of Portland Police Association, Light it on Fire

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks

Violent rioters ripped down plywood and smashed through the door of the Portland Police Association late Saturday night… and lit the building on fire.

Just before 11 p.m., the Portland Police tweeted that “people have broken into the Portland Police Association office and lit the building on fire.”

A journalist named Tuck Woodstock reported that they were “hearing some kind of shots.”

