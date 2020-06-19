Portrait of Evil: Karl Marx, a Disciple of Hell on Earth

Winter Watch – by Russ Winter

Just like Jeremy Bentham, who we discussed previously, Karl Marx (1818 -1883) was yet another promoted, made man and lifetime actor. Like Bentham, there is no other way to analyze him other than personality, actions and personal life history, which appears Sabbatean and/or Luciferian.

The Marx persona was convoluted, twisted and chameleon-like, as if someone wrote a script and tried to bury any aspects that didn’t fit the contrived narrative. Incredibly, Marx is held in relatively high esteem around the world. Why?

His ideological socialist rival, Mikhail Bakunin, got the big picture about Marx in spades. Once again, we see the familiar pattern of an elite group putting forth pseudo-philosophies designed to enslave the general population so that they can be lorded over and looted by what some call “oligarchs.” We call them “kleptocrats” or the Crime Syndicate.

‘This world is now, at least for the most part, at the disposal of Marx on the one hand, and of Rothschild on the other. This may seem strange. What can there be in common between socialism and a leading bank? The point is that authoritarian socialism, Marxist communism, demands a strong centralization of the state. And where there is centralization of the state, there must necessarily be a central bank; and where such a bank exists, the parasitic Jewish nation, speculating with the Labour of the people, will be found.’

— Profession of faith of a Russian socialist democrat preceded by a study on German Jews (Letter to Le Réveil, Paris, 1869 )

Before his death in 1876, Mikhail Alexandrovich Bakunin sounded the alarm far and wide about a plutocratic bankster capture of the revolutionary movement.

The 1872 Hague Congress was dominated by a struggle between Marx and his followers, who argued for the use of the state to bring about socialism; and the Bakunin faction, which argued instead for the replacement of the state by federations of self-governing workplaces and communes. Bakunin was expelled and smeared as an “anarchist” to this day. In stark contrast to Marx, those who met and knew Bakunin separate from the political realm had the nicest things to say about him.

So Marx’s role was to use workers as “useful idiots” and blind tools, which they hoped to be able to manipulate. To carry on with their conspiracy in the name of the working class, they had to cultivate and shape all sorts of communist and socialist utopias. Marx hoped to exploit the jealousy of the stupid proletariat to enforce a hell on earth in which fear, suffering, terror and treason ruled supreme.

From the beginning, the Marx myth was steeped in obfuscation. His father, Hirschel ha-Levi Marx — a justice on the Supreme Court with links to the Rothschilds — had opportunistically converted to Christianity in 1816. What a coinkydink given that Hirschel’s father was a famous chief rabbi in Cologne. His father-in-law was also a rabbi.

On May 5, 1818, in the German town of Trier, Marx was born. Despite being an alleged Christian, he was given the Mosaic name Moses Mordecai Levi Marx. “Karl” was used as a cover name for his Christian persona. He was not baptized until age 6. Feel free to debunk it, but there is a claim that he was London-based Lionel Nathan Rothschild’s third cousin.

Then, by sheer coinkydink, young Marx went to a Jesuit school at the same time he went to a Talmudic school, where he learned that Jews must rule the world. Bernard Lazar [Lazana] (1865-1903), a well-known functionary and publicist within Judaism, confirmed that Marx had been affected by Talmudism.

Read the rest here: https://www.winterwatch.net/2020/06/portrait-of-evil-karl-marx-a-disciple-of-hell-on-earth/